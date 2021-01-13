Customs intercepts 5,200 live ammunition in Cross River | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Customs Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’, Owerri has intercepted 5,200 live ammunition (cartridges of 30GR 70mm calibre) in Cross River State.

The cartridges, said to have been intercepted on “credible and timely intelligence” on December 13, 2020 along Nwezenyi Ikom Road in Cross River State, were concealed in other goods and household items in a Toyota Sienna passenger vehicle.

The unit also intercepted various contraband items with a duty paid value (DPV) of N378.8 million between November 23rd and December 27th, 2020.

The unit also recovered N7.6 million from demand notices (DNs) on general goods from the seaports that had evaded the right duties through false declaration or transfer of value, bringing everything to approximately N386.3 million for the month under review.

Speaking on the ammunition, Comptroller Yusuf Lawal, expressed worries at the trend in arms and ammunition smuggling using different routes, with reference to the interceptions in Lagos…