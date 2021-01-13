



Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut’s one million-strong follower account has been removed by Instagram. This was after his previous Instagram page which was at 2.6 million followers was deleted in the early hours of Tuesday, December 22, 2020, by Instagram for spam. According to reports, the removal of his page off Instagram is said to be […]

The post Instagram Deletes Popular Blogger Tunde Ednut's Page Again appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper