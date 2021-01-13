Navy neutralised illegal refineries, arrested 707 suspects- Adeniran | The Guardian Nigeria News

Retired Rear Adm. David Adeniran, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Nigerian Navy in Calabar, says the navy has neutralised 291 illegal refineries, seized 31,310 bags of rice and arrested 707 suspects.

Adeniran stated this on Wednesday while enumerating some of his achievements during his service before he retired on Jan. 4.

In a valedictory speech during his pull out in Calabar, Adeniran said that his exit from service marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new one for him.

He said that the command, during his tenure, also seized 31,310 bags of 50-kilogramme smuggled rice, confiscated 1,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil while 51,800 metric tonnes of illegally refined diesel were seized.

Adeniran said the command also arrested 707 suspects, confiscated 38 vessels, five vehicles, 196 pumping machines and dismantled 225 wooden boats.

“The major piracy syndicate that specialises in ransome negotiation was smashed and this obstructed and invariably checked…