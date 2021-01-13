Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Posts Emotional Tribute On Her 34th Birthday | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of late Hollywood actress Naya Rivera has paid a tribute to her on what would have been her 34th birthday.

Dorsey who had a child with Rivera took to Instagram to honor the late Glee star. He shared a black and white family pic with a heartfelt yet lighthearted message.

In the snapshot, the proud mom and dad can be seen posing outside in front of palm trees and smiling with their little boy Josey who appears asleep in Naya’s arms.

“Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense…34..I could just hear you saying “Ah, I’m old AF now!” Ha…Rest easy old lady…❤️ 💫 🤍🖤💫❤️,” Ryan’s caption for the post read.

He was not the only one to remember Rivera as her former Glee co-star and friend Heather Morris replied to the post, “Love you both so much,” she wrote.

Hours before Dorsey…