



Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Simon Bowes-Lyon, is facing jail for a violent sex attack after breaking into a woman’s room and groping her. Bowes-Lyon, the current Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, barged his way into the woman’s bedroom while she was sleeping during an event he was hosting at Glamis Castle – the childhood home of […]

The post Queen Elizabeth's Cousin, Simon Bowes-Lyon, Faces Jail After Sex Assault On Guest appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper