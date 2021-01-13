Sheffield United end long wait for Premier League win | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sheffield United ended a 20-game winless run in the Premier League on Tuesday as Billy Sharp’s penalty earned a 1-0 victory over 10-man Newcastle.

The Blades still face an uphill task to haul themselves off the bottom of the table as they sit nine points adrift of safety.

But Chris Wilder’s men ensured they will not set an unwanted record by going a full top-flight season without a win thanks to another night to forget for Newcastle.

The Magpies could yet find themselves dragged into a relegation battle as they remain eight points above the drop zone in 15th, but have played two games more than Fulham in 18th.

Steve Bruce’s men are winless in eight games in all…