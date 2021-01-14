Anambra community crowns new monarch after 15 years | The Guardian Nigeria News

The people of Ajali Town, Orumba North Council of Anambra State has finally crowned HRH Emesinwa Nwosu VII as their new traditional ruler, 15 years after the stool had remained vacant.

Nwosu was the first son of the immediate past traditional ruler, Obinali Nwosu, who died 15 years ago.

With pomp and ceremony, the coronation, yesterday, at the Ogbuti-Uti palace in Ajali, by Prince Patrick Nwosu, the ‘Akakpa Ofor’ Ogbuti-Uti and eldest man of the ruling house, was witnessed by the heads of the four villages of Ajali, including Amagu, Omuabiama, Umueve and Obinikpa.

Speaking at the event, a prince of the palace, Chief Austin Nwosu, explained that the selection of Emesinwa by the ‘Ime-Obi Ogbuti Uti’ was the climax of the Ajali monarchical succession process, and that only his presentation to the community and government remained.

Nwosu said, “The plot to make the second son of the late Eze succeed him against Emesinwa, who was abroad, led to the delay of the succession…