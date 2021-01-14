



The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD), has called for national dialogue to address agitations in parts of the country. Executive Director, Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development Ambassador Sani Bala, who made the call in a statement yesterday in Abuja, stressed the need to proffer lasting solutions to the recurrent multifaceted […]

The post Centre says dialogue critical in addressing agitation in Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper