Ex-French leader Sarkozy in spotlight over former wife’s jobWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 22, 2007 then French right-wing UMP presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy (R) leaves his home with his wife Cecilia after casting his ballot at the Ile-de-la-Jatte in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris. – Cecilia Attias, former wife of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, was employed part-time in 2002-2003 at the Assembly as a parliamentary assistant to the deputy of her husband, AFP learned on January 13, 2021 from Sarkozy’s entourage, confirming information from Le Canard Enchaîne. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
French newspaper Le Canard Enchaine revealed on Wednesday that the former wife of ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy was paid as a parliamentary assistant in 2002, but cast doubt on whether she had worked to justify her salary.
The allegations, which echo those made in 2017 against the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, were denied by a source close to Sarkozy who ruled out any wrongdoing.
