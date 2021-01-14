



On Saturday, January 9, the president of the United State of America, Donald Trump, was banned from using Twitter after violating some Twitter rules. However, Jack Dorsey in some series of tweets has expressed sadness at what he described as the “extraordinary and untenable circumstances” surrounding Trump’s permanent suspension. He wrote: I do not celebrate […]

The post Jack Dorsey Speaks On Donald Trump Twitter Ban appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper