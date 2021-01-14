Sia Features Burna Boy In “Hey Boy”Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

On Tuesday, 12th of January, Sia announced she will be featuring Burna Boy in a new version of her song, Hey Boy. This was also put up by Burna Boy on his social media.

‘Hey Boy’ was initially released back in November of last year, and was preceded by other singles ‘Together‘ and ‘Saved My Life‘, co-written with Dua Lipa.

Sia’s potential remix to “Hey Boy” is taken from her forthcoming project, ‘Music‘ (Songs From and Inspired By The Motion Picture) album which arrives on February 12th.

In addition, the song will be a soundtrack on her upcoming movie “Music” (The Film) which hits the cinemas across the World in February as well.

