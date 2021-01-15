Bayern Munich face in-form Freiburg after cup crash | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich host in-form Freiburg on Sunday under pressure to bounce back from consecutive defeats including their shock midweek German Cup exit.

Freiburg is on a club-record five-game winning streak in the league while Bayern is licking their wounds after crashing out of the German Cup to second-division Holstein Kiel in a penalty shoot-out.

It was the first time for 20 years that Bayern has exited the cup in the second round to a club outside the Bundesliga and ends any potential repeat of last year’s treble haul.

The shock defeat left Bayern coach Hansi Flick insisting the…