Bayern Munich face in-form Freiburg after cup crash | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Bayern Munich 1

Bayern Munich’s players leave the pitch after losing in a penalty shootout following extra time during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) second round football match between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich in Kiel, northern Germany, on January 13, 2021. – Second division football club Kiel knocked Bayern Munich out of German Cup on penalties. (Photo by FABIAN BIMMER / POOL / AFP) /

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich host in-form Freiburg on Sunday under pressure to bounce back from consecutive defeats including their shock midweek German Cup exit.

Freiburg is on a club-record five-game winning streak in the league while Bayern is licking their wounds after crashing out of the German Cup to second-division Holstein Kiel in a penalty shoot-out.

It was the first time for 20 years that Bayern has exited the cup in the second round to a club outside the Bundesliga and ends any potential repeat of last year’s treble haul.

The shock defeat left Bayern coach Hansi Flick insisting the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR