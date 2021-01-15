Biden appoints 26-year-old Nigerian-American as White House counsel





United States President-elect Joe Biden has appointed Nigerian-born Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo as a White House counsel. “Today, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced additional members of the Office of the White House Counsel,” a statement on the Biden-Harris transition website read. “These experienced and accomplished individuals have a wide range of knowledge […]

