Biden unveils $1.9 tn economic plan as US recovery buckles





President-elect Joe Biden will propose injecting $1.9 trillion into the US economy when he takes office next week, as evidence mounts that the recovery from the sharp downturn caused by Covid-19 is flagging. With his fellow Democrats narrowly controlling both houses of Congress, Biden has a shot at passing what would be the United States’ […]

