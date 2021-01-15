COVID-19: Ijege General Hospital refutes shutdown rumour





The General Hospital, Ijede, has refuted the rumour being circulated on some social media platforms that the facility has been shut down after its staff contracted COVID-19. The Medical Director/CEO, General Hospital, Ijede, Dr Olufunmilayo Bankole, stated that the facility has not been shut down and that all medical staff have been operating 24-hour service […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper