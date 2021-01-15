COVID-19 violation: Club VICTORIA boss begs Lagos governor, others over closure | The Guardian Nigeria News

The management of Club VICTORIA in Lagos has appealed to the Lagos State Government to kindly reconsider the closure of the facility following a violation of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Lagos State Police Command had last Saturday raided the club located at Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island and arrested some clubbers and strippers at the club.

But the club’s Executive Chairman, Bruno Roy Owede, in a statement issued on Friday, described the incident as gross managerial misconduct, stressing that the management has enforced disciplinary procedures against the affected workers.

“On behalf of the entire board and management of Club VICTORIA, we are deeply sorry for the unpleasant events of Friday, 8th of January 2021, which has put our brand in the headlines for the wrong reasons,” read the statement.

“Last week was the toughest operational week in our history, but it’s important to state that our intentions were never to disregard or flout the COVID-19 rules and…