Former Bauchi lawmaker abducted

Headliners
A former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumuni Ningi, has been kidnapped. Abdulmumuni represented Ningi Constituency in the 8th Assembly. Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the abduction. “Yes, a former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly who represented Ningi Constituency was kidnapped on Thursday at about 8pm within Bauchi metropolis,” […]

