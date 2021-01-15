



A former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumuni Ningi, has been kidnapped. Abdulmumuni represented Ningi Constituency in the 8th Assembly. Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the abduction. “Yes, a former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly who represented Ningi Constituency was kidnapped on Thursday at about 8pm within Bauchi metropolis,” […]

The post Former Bauchi lawmaker abducted appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper