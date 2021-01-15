LASU College of Medicine asks all students to self-isolate after three test positive for COVID-19





The Lagos State University Thursday announced that three students of the state’s University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) tested positive for COVID-19, leading the institution to immediately close down all her hostel facilities. In a release by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Lagos State University, Ademola Adekoya, the institution said roommates of […]

