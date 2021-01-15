Meet The Nigerian Designer Redefining African Fashion In SingaporeGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In far away Singapore, Nigerian-Italian Ifeoma Ubby is redefining African fashion. Through her colourful pieces, Ify (short for her first name) is wooing a diverse audience who eke out a living in the cosmopolitan south Asian nation of Singapore.

Born and raised in Italy by Nigerian parents, the designer who loves Fela Kuti’s music and Chimamanda Adichie’s works is proud of her roots and origin.

“I was born and raised in Italy from a Nigerian family. They moved in the early ’80s to Italy. I was born and raised in Venice exactly and I basically lived all my life in Vernice. I think I am super lucky because I was raised with both cultures. The Italian culture coming from living in Italy and the Nigerian culture coming from my parents.

With her label Olive Ankara, the stylist and designer is showcasing her roots through the popular Ankara fabrics but with Italian finesse. With her small unit of artisans, Ifeoma has created a fashion brand redefining the…