Oyo governor flouts quarantine act, attends event day after returning from U.S. | The Guardian Nigeria News

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has again breached COVID-19 safety protocols by attending a public event a day after he returned from the United States of America, PremiumTimes reported.

Makinde was out of Nigeria for about 10 days vacation in the U.S. He returned to the state on Tuesday, January 10, 2021.

Just a day after his arrival, the governor was in attendance at the “annual interfaith service” to mark the beginning of 2021, flouting the quarantine act.

Makinde was supposed to self-isolate for 14 days as stipulated by the act.

Makinde’s spokesman Taiwo Adisa, however, justified his principal’s action.

Adisa admitted that travellers used to quarantine for 14 days “but in his own (Makinde’s) case, he conducted COVID-19 test before travelling. He had another one done on him in America and even before he entered Nigeria. He will do another one in two weeks.”

“He social-distanced at the event and did not shake hands. What is the issue with that”, he…