Uneasy calm in Golden Eaglets’ camp | The Guardian Nigeria News

• ‘Burkinabes are taller, more deadly’

• But we’ll beat them, says official

There appears to be uneasy calm in the Golden Eaglets’ camp as they prepare for today’s semifinal against Burkina Faso at the ongoing WAFU U-17 Cup Tournament in Togo.

The coach Fatai Amoo-led Golden Eaglets sneaked into the semifinal on Tuesday evening after the Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire defeated the Black Starlets of Ghana 3-1.

An official of the team told The Guardian in a telephone conversation yesterday that it would require determination and luck for the Golden Eaglets to beat Burkina Faso this afternoon.

He said: “The Burkinabes are currently the most improved youth football playing nation in West Africa. Before now, it…