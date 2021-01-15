Uneasy calm in Golden Eaglets’ camp | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
-
2


Golden Eaglets 1

No way….a player of Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire seems to tell his Golden Eaglets counterpart in their first Group B match at the WAFU U-17<br />tournament, which the Ivorians won 1-0. Nigeria will face Burkina Faso today Photo: africa.cgtn.com

• ‘Burkinabes are taller, more deadly’
• But we’ll beat them, says official

There appears to be uneasy calm in the Golden Eaglets’ camp as they prepare for today’s semifinal against Burkina Faso at the ongoing WAFU U-17 Cup Tournament in Togo.

The coach Fatai Amoo-led Golden Eaglets sneaked into the semifinal on Tuesday evening after the Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire defeated the Black Starlets of Ghana 3-1.

An official of the team told The Guardian in a telephone conversation yesterday that it would require determination and luck for the Golden Eaglets to beat Burkina Faso this afternoon.

He said: “The Burkinabes are currently the most improved youth football playing nation in West Africa. Before now, it…



