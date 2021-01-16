Folake ‘Orisabunmi’ Aremu to be buried on Monday | The Guardian Nigeria News

The remains of the late veteran actress Folake Aremu aka Orisabunmi will be laid to rest in her hometown Olla in Kwara State, on Monday January 28. The fiery screen goddess who rode into prominence in the 80’s playing Orisabunmi in a TV series Arelu reportedly died at her Ibadan, Oyo State residence on January 5.

Chairperson of the Oyo State Chapter of the Theatre and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Rose Odika confirmed that the remains of the actress will “leave Toun Mortuary on Iwo Road in Ibadan to Kwara state for burial.”

Aged 61, the actress earned the alias Orisabunmi after she delightfully interpreted the role of a pacifying priestess Orisabunmi in a 1987 TV series Arelu produced by her former husband Jimoh Aliu who passed on in October 2019. She was later to feature as the priestess Orisabunmi in most stage and screen production of the 90’s.

Star of critically acclaimed films such as Yanponyarin and Fopomoyo, condolences…