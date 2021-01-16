Ozil agrees to terminate Arsenal contract – reports | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mesut Ozil’s seven-year stay at Arsenal is set to end after reports on Saturday claimed the former Germany attacker and the Gunners have reached an agreement in principle to release him from his contract.

The 32-year-old has not played for the club since March and his reported £350,000-a-week deal was set to expire at the end of the current season.

Ozil had been expected to leave in the January transfer window with Turkish giants Fenerbahce the favourites to sign him on a free transfer.

The Athletic reported Ozil is set to travel to Istanbul this weekend to complete his move to Fenerbahce.

After starting the first 10 games of Mikel Arteta’s reign as Arsenal boss, Ozil has not featured since a 1-0 win over West Ham before the coronavirus pandemic saw football grind to a halt.

He was omitted from Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads, with Arteta and technical director Edu insisting the decision to do so was down to footballing reasons.

However, a number of…