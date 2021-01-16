Plateau varsity lecturers begin indefinite strike to protest insecurity, poor infrastructure –ASUU chair | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Plateau State University chapter, of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has commenced an indefinite strike action over insecurity, poor infrastructural development and arrears of earned allowances for its members.

Dr. Pamson Bentse, chairman of the union in the University, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday, in Jos, said the decision to proceed on strike was reached after it’s congress meeting, held on Monday at the University’s main campus, in Bokkos.

He said the action of the union bordered on poor infrastructural development in the University, adding that 90 per cent of the ongoing structures in the school were constructed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

He said other reasons behind the strike include insecurity of students, arrears of earned allowance for members, explaining that the union had been pressing for these demands for the past three years, but nothing had been done…