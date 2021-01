No doubt, the Nigerian music industry is thriving like never before. At the turn of the last decade, we witnessed the rise of new artistes such as Wizkid, M.I. Abaga, Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Tekno and others.

The post The Voices Redefining Naija Music appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper