US carries out last federal execution of Trump era: reports





US authorities carried out the 13th and final federal execution of Donald Trump’s presidency Saturday, media reports said, less than a week before the White House is taken over by Democrat Joe Biden, who opposes the death penalty. Dustin Higgs, a 48-year-old Black man, was executed by lethal injection at the federal penitentiary in Terre-Haute […]

