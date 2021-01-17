Tunisia set to lose stolen millons in Swiss banks | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zine El Abidine Ben Ali

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 9, 2010, then-Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali (front) waves to well-wishers after voting for the municipal elections next to his wife Leila (C) and his son-in-law the Tunisian businessman Sakher el-Materi (R) in Tunis. – Tunisia, where the Arab Spring started, has also been its relative success story — but celebrations will be muted when it marks one decade Thursday since protesters ousted its autocratic president. A preliminary count by Tunisian authorities in 2012 found that 338 people were killed and 2,147 wounded during the popular uprising. Those figures shrank to 129 killed and 634 injured in an online list published in October 2019 by the Tunisian Higher Committee on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

Tunisia could lose millions of dollars stashed in Switzerland by the family of ousted dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, a senior official said Saturday.

The funds are currently frozen by…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

