Newly inaugurated CCB members vow to curb corruption | The Guardian Nigeria News

Newly inaugurated members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), have vowed to wrestle the menace of corruption to the barest minimum and put a halt to Nigerians pilfering national resources to develop foreign countries.

The CCB also promised to be tactical in the combat against graft in all ramifications to achieve results that will put Nigeria in the right perspective.

Speaking to newsmen after their inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, a member of the CCB representing the South-South zone, Johnson Agbonayinma said that it was high time Nigerians with dubious intentions were halted from derailing progress in the country.

“I think Nigeria deserves to get the best, Nigeria deserves to be among the leading nations with all that God has bestowed on this nation, but few cabals have determined to derail the progress of this great nation through dubious means.

“Of course, you know that the Code of Conduct Bureau was established many years…