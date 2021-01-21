Uproar over Ondo quit notice to criminal herdersNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Akeredolu replies, says President’s emotions threatening national unity

• Afenifere accuses Buhari of protecting only Fulani interests

• Yoruba elders, PANDEF back governor

• Akeredolu’s quit notice provocative, unhelpful, says Northern Elders

Uproar caused by quit notice given by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to unregistered herdsmen to vacate state forest reserves within seven days has deepened.

The governor gave the notice on Monday during a meeting with leaders of Hausa/Fulani and Ebira communities in the state.



At the meeting held at Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagabaka, Akure, the governor said activities of herdsmen had for long…