FG, states allocate less than 5% to agric | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Farmers accuse govt of lip service to economic diversification

• FG earmarks 1.73% against 10% Maputo declaration

• Failure to boost sector spells doom, ex-PAN boss warns

Allocations by federal and state governments to agriculture in 2021 have fallen below five per cent, less than half way into the bottom line agreed to at the Maputo and Malabo declarations, signed by the Federal Government in 2003 and 2014.

The extant declarations recommend a minimum of 10 per cent of total public budgets to the sector to enhance food production and wealth creation, as well as reduce escalating malnutrition in Africa.

But of the Federal Government’s total budget, only N280,135,513,553 is allocated to personnel, overhead and capital expenditures of the agric sector, representing a paltry 1.73 per cent of the total sum.

It sharply contrasts with the spirit and intent of the Maputo and Malabo declarations of African Union.

It also shows that governments and…