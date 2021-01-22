WHO, Pfizer strike Covax deal for 40 mn Covid vaccine doses | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
4


(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 17, 2020 An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, on November 17, 2020. – Britain on December 2, 2020 became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for general use. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

The WHO and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer on Friday announced a deal for up to 40 million initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for poorer countries, through Covax global pool.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Covax — the globally-pooled coronavirus vaccine procurement and equitable distribution effort — could begin delivering doses in February.

“I’m glad to announce that Covax has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine,” he told a press conference in Geneva.

Covax aims to…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR