Nasarawa State Governor, Abdulahi Sule, yesterday, visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari, over the havoc being caused by Boko Haram in the state.

The post Boko Haram wrecking havoc in Nasarawa, Sule cries out to Buhari appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper