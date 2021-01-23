Patients battle covid ‘enemy’ in Nigeria second wave | The Guardian Nigeria News

“Attention, isolation zone,” warns a bright orange notice at the entrance to the main coronavirus treatment centre in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city.

Huge black gates separate the centre at the Yaba Mainland Hospital, which takes 20 seriously ill patients every day, from the hustle and bustle of the city, Nigeria’s economic capital.

The gates are not just an entrance, they symbolise the gulf between the sick and those still untouched by the second wave of this devastating pandemic.

On one side, hundreds of people crowd into the markets, many…