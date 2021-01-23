Protest caravans in Brazil demand Bolsonaro ouster over pandemic | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thousands of people on Saturday joined caravans in several Brazilian cities to demand the ouster of President Jair Bolsonaro over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The protests, organized by leftist parties and organizations, saw some 500 vehicles parading along Brasilia’s Esplanade of Ministries and blaring their horns, their windows painted with slogans like “Bolsonaro Out,” “Impeachment Now” or “Vaccination for Everyone.”

Similar protests involving hundreds of cars were seen in other cities, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Brazil has the world’s second-highest number of Covid-19 deaths — more than 215,000 — and its vaccination program has gotten off to a late and rocky start in a country where Bolsonaro long played down the severity of the pandemic.

The protesters also objected to the end in December of an emergency financial aid plan that had helped some 68 million Brazilians — nearly one-third of the population — cope with the devastating effects of the…