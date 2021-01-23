Russia accuses US diplomats of publishing Navalny rally routes 





Russia on Saturday accused the US embassy in Moscow of publishing routes of planned demonstrations in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and demanded an explanation from American diplomats. “Yesterday the US embassy in Moscow published ‘protest routes’ in Russian cities and tossed around information about a ‘march on the Kremlin,'” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria […]

