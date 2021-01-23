Strict virus measures for Club World Cup in Qatar | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Club World Cup will be staged with strict measures to combat the spread of Covid-19, the Qatari organisers said Saturday less than two weeks before the tournament which will be closed to overseas fans.

It is due to get underway on February 4 with spectator numbers capped at 30 percent of capacity at each of the two 40,000-seat grounds which will host games.

“Fans will have to undergo rapid PCR or antigen tests up to 72 hours before each match. If it comes out negative they are allowed to receive their ticket,” said Abdulwahab al-Musleh, sports affairs adviser to Qatar’s health ministry.

Social distancing, mask wearing and use of Qatar’s contract tracing app and sanitiser will be mandatory, he added, during a media briefing in Doha.

International fans will be unable to attend because of Qatar’s virus mitigation measures, and there will be no public events including fan zones.

Qatar’s coronavirus cases are steadily ticking up, with 59.5 new…