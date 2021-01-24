Concerns over safety of 340 Enugu students locked up by AMCONNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Worries are being expressed over the safety of about 340 female students of Providence High School, Enugu, who, on Thursday evening, were locked up in their school premises by officials of the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) in the company of over 30 riot police officers during the enforcement of a court order empowering it (AMCON) to take possession of the school facilities.

The officials had stormed the private boarding school for girls with armed policemen at about 5.30 pm on Thursday, to enforce a court order it obtained in 2016 to possess the buildings in the school premises over the failure of the original owner of the property to repay loans he obtained from banks.

They had cordoned off all entrances to the college and ordered staff and students, who were taking school certificate examinations, to vacate the premises. Apparently, to show that they meant business, they locked up all entrances to the school compound…