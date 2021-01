A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Dr Rex Olawoye, on Sunday said he warned Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of an imminent crisis in the state chapter of the party.

The post I warned AbdulRazaq on Kwara APC crisis-Party chieftain appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper