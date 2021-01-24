MNJTF seeks support from UK governmentNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says it is exploring areas of possible support from the United Kingdom (UK) Government in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, announced this in a statement on Saturday from N’Djamena, Chad.

Dole said had recently held a meeting with the First Secretary Political for Lake Chad Basin, Dr Katharine Brooks, and the Deputy Defence Advisor at the British High Commission in Nigeria, Lt.-Col. Bobby GilBrooks, in Maiduguri.

He said the meeting was geared towards exploring possible areas of interventions in furtherance of MNJTF efforts at degrading the terrorists and creating an enabling environment for peace and development in the region.

Dole said further that the meeting also afforded the MNJTF commander the opportunity to provide insight on the operational capabilities, successes, and challenges of…