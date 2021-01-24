Relax With A Glass Of Bikini MartiniGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

If you are a fan of coconut rum and alcohol, then the mix of flavours in this drink is a good way to get off. Invite a friend over and enjoy this easy-to-prepare cocktail which can be whipped up in five minutes.

*Recipe makes one cocktail if shot glasses are used to measure.

Ingredients

1 part coconut rum

1 part vodka

1 part pineapple juice

1 dash grenadine syrup

Ice cubes

Orange wheel or fresh pineapple wedge, to garnish

Method