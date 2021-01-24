Relax With A Glass Of Bikini MartiniGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

If you are a fan of coconut rum and alcohol, then the mix of flavours in this drink is a good way to get off. Invite a friend over and enjoy this easy-to-prepare cocktail which can be whipped up in five minutes.
*Recipe makes one cocktail if shot glasses are used to measure.
Ingredients
- 1 part coconut rum
- 1 part vodka
- 1 part pineapple juice
- 1 dash grenadine syrup
- Ice cubes
- Orange wheel or fresh pineapple wedge, to garnish
Method
- Fill up a drink shaker with ice
- Combine rum, vodka, and pineapple juice in the shaker.
- Shake firmly until frothy.
- Pour in a martini or cocktail glass.
- Add a touch of grenadine in the middle.
- Garnish with an orange wheel or a pineapple wedge.
Source: Guardian Newspaper