Relax With A Glass Of Bikini MartiniGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

If you are a fan of coconut rum and alcohol, then the mix of flavours in this drink is a good way to get off. Invite a friend over and enjoy this easy-to-prepare cocktail which can be whipped up in five minutes.

*Recipe makes one cocktail if shot glasses are used to measure.

Ingredients

  • 1 part coconut rum
  • 1 part vodka
  • 1 part pineapple juice
  • 1 dash grenadine syrup
  • Ice cubes
  • Orange wheel or fresh pineapple wedge, to garnish

Method

  • Fill up a drink shaker with ice
  • Combine rum, vodka, and pineapple juice in the shaker.
  • Shake firmly until frothy.
  • Pour in a martini or cocktail glass.
  • Add a touch of grenadine in the middle.
  • Garnish with an orange wheel or a pineapple wedge.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

