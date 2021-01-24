Suspected jihadists kill three Mali soldiers: military | The Guardian Nigeria News

Twin attacks on the army in central Mali overnight killed three soldiers while five of the alleged attackers were also left dead, security sources said Sunday.

The attacks occurred near the border with Burkina Faso at army positions that have been targeted in the past, with a deadly Islamist offensive having begun in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading elsewhere.

“Two simultaneous terrorist attacks in the night of Saturday to Sunday… caused the deaths of three soldiers,” a military source told AFP, detailing raids at Boulkessy and Mondoro in the centre of the Sahel country that also left five suspected jihadists dead.

A security source confirmed the attacks and death toll, adding that seven other soldiers were wounded along with a number of the suspected jihadists, who were said to have abandoned 25 motorcycles while fleeing.

The attack occurred at around 3 am…