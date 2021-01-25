27 teams set for ‘My Anambra Football Super Eight’ draws | The Guardian Nigeria News

The draws for the maiden edition of ‘My Anambra Football Super Eight’ tournament has thrown up some interesting ties with 27 teams from across the state ready for the soccer competition.

The championship is the baby of Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA), which held the draws for the zonal Playoffs at the weekend at the association’s secretariat in Awka.

According to a member of the organising Committee, Ralph Chidozie George, who is also an ANSFA board member, 27 teams participated in the draws of the grassroots competition bankrolled by Aspire FC Adazi Ani.

At the draws conducted by the Chairman of the organising committee, Oliver Ndigwe, who is also a member of the ANSFA board, alongside ANSFA secretary, Chijioke Onyedika, teams from Anambra South, Anambra North and Anambra Central will participate in the zonal play-offs to produce sides for the main Super Eight competition.

The participating clubs are expected to submit their players’ licence…