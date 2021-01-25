COVID-19 vaccine: Disregard conspiracy theories – NOA tells Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has advised Nigerians to disregard conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines and the various rumours being attributed to them.

Director-General of NOA, Garba Abari, gave the advice in a statement, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Abari, while responding to insinuations of the possible use of the vaccines as population control and DNA altering measure, debunked the idea.

He said that no vaccine would be allowed into Nigeria or administered to Nigerians without the approval of appropriate authorities.

“Whatever vaccine coming into the country must be thoroughly tested and approved by relevant Nigerian authorities,’’ he said.

He said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as the agency responsible for certifying medications for use in Nigeria and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), responsible for the administration of vaccines, would never allow…