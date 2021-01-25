Egypt begins coronavirus immunization campaign | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Egypt coronavirus

(L to R) Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed gives a press conference, accompanied by doctor Abdelmouim Selem and medical staff member Ahmed Hemdan, in a tent set up outside the Abou Khalifa hospital, in Ismailia, about 120kms east the capital Cairo, on January 24, 2021, after the two men received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine. – Egypt began its nationwide Covid-19 immunisation program today, with a doctor and a nurse receiving the Chinese-made Sinopharm jab. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Egypt began its Covid-19 immunisation program Sunday, becoming one of the first countries in Africa to vaccinate its citizens, with a doctor and a nurse receiving the Chinese-made Sinopharm jab.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with over 100 million people, received its first batch of the vaccine in December.

The inoculation will be available to all health workers for free, Health Minister Hala Zayed said Sunday.

“All healthcare workers will receive it for free, it’s their…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR