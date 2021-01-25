PTF supervises response to COVID-19 in Edo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says it is on a five-day official visit to Edo to supervise the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Ehimario Igumbor, Lead, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Profile, stated while addressing journalists on Monday in Benin.

According to him, “We are here in Edo to undertake a supportive supervision about the state’s response to COVID-19 in general, but specifically, around how we are improving on our testing rate across the state.

“We have had the opportunity to meet with Gov. Godwin Obaseki and other key stakeholders in the health sector.

“We are very grateful to see the command that the governor has around the response and all that he is doing to support the activities of public health.

“We want to keep the world out there around testing for COVID-19. We have seen a surge in cases of recent and we are encouraging the populace to come out and get…