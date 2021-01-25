Suarez strikes again as Atletico march on with Valencia win | The Guardian Nigeria News

Luis Suarez scored a brilliant team goal as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 on Sunday and move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

After Real Madrid thrashed Alaves on Saturday, Barca had earlier followed suit with a scrappy victory over Elche.

But Atletico were undeterred in the capital, as their considerable advantage was restored again, with a game in hand.

“We don’t get carried away or think too far ahead, we think about getting better,” said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

Suarez finished off a flowing move that had started almost on Atletico’s goal-line before substitute Angel Correa capped another slick string of passes to end…