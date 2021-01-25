Suarez strikes again as Atletico march on with Valencia win | The Guardian Nigeria News

Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) runs with the ball beside Valencia’s French defender Mouctar Diakhaby during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on January 24, 2021.<br />PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

Luis Suarez scored a brilliant team goal as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 on Sunday and move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

After Real Madrid thrashed Alaves on Saturday, Barca had earlier followed suit with a scrappy victory over Elche.

But Atletico were undeterred in the capital, as their considerable advantage was restored again, with a game in hand.

“We don’t get carried away or think too far ahead, we think about getting better,” said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

Suarez finished off a flowing move that had started almost on Atletico’s goal-line before substitute Angel Correa capped another slick string of passes to end…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

