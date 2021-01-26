Bitter leaves, lemongrass and ginger no remedy for recurring malaria | The Guardian Nigeria News

“Remedy for reoccurring malaria,” reads the headline of a message posted on Facebook in Nigeria.

It claims that a mixture of bitter leaves, lemongrass and ginger can cure recurring malaria, or relapses of the disease. “Wash the three ingredients thoroughly and cook for about twenty minutes. Allow it to cool down. Drink a glass thrice daily for a week,” it reads.

Malaria is caused by the bite of an anopheles mosquito carrying the plasmodium parasite. The disease can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Is this mixture a remedy for recurring malaria?

‘Visit doctor, get tested and treated’

According to the World Health Organization, more than 400,000 people die every year from malaria, a preventable and treatable disease. The WHO adds that early diagnosis and proper management with the available treatment is essential to avoid complications that can lead to death.

Okon Essien, a professor of medicine at Nigeria’s University of Calabar, said there was no…