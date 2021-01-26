Buhari approves Nigeria, Belgium collaboration on helicopter production | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), to collaborate with Dynali Company, a Belgian Helicopter Manufacturing Company, for the local production of helicopters.

The President gave the directive at a meeting with the Board of NASENI at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Buhari also approved the National Tractor Refurbishment and Recovery Programme, to cater for the repairs and repositioning of more than 55,000 tractors across the country,

He directed the NASENI to work towards bridging the gaps in research and technology that keeps Nigeria waiting on other countries for supplies and solutions, especially in tackling challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president, who is also the Chairman of the Board, said the agency should play a more pivotal role in equipping the country during emergencies while encouraging research, upgrading local skills, fabrication and international collaborations that would…