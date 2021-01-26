Clampdown on Peoples Gazette as telcos block access to news website





Access to the website of Nigerian online newspaper Peoples Gazette has been restricted by mobile telecommunications companies including MTN, Glo, and 9mobile. Accessing the website using Airtel data service was intermittent as at press time. The newspaper was founded in 2020 Samuel Ogundipe, and its brand of hard-hitting headlines has pitted it against Nigerian government […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper