South Korean actress Song Yoo-Jung has died at the age of 26.No cause of death was given for the star of popular shows Golden Rainbow, Make Your Wish, and Dear My Name. Song’s death on Saturday in Seoul was confirmed by her representatives at the Sublime Artist Agency. In a statement, they said her funeral […]

The post South Korean Actress, Song Yoo-Jung, Dead At 26 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper